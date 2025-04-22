Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department to Host the 79th Annual SMVFA Convention

The Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department (LVFD) is proud to announce that it will host the 79th Annual Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association (SMVFA) Convention on April 26-27, 2025.

This year’s convention holds special significance as it will mark the installation of long-time LVFD member Tommy Mattingly Jr. as President of the SMVFA.

The two-day event will bring together fire departments from across Southern Maryland to honor and celebrate the dedication of volunteer firefighters and first responders. It will also offer opportunities for camaraderie, reflection, and fun for both participants and the local community.

Event Highlights:

Date: April 26-27, 2025

April 26-27, 2025 Location: Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department, 22733 Lawrence Ave, Leonardtown, MD

Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department, 22733 Lawrence Ave, Leonardtown, MD Incoming President: Tommy Mattingly Jr.

Memorial Service:

Location: Ryken High School

Ryken High School Time: April 26, 2025

April 26, 2025 Followed by: Meeting and dinner at LVFD

Parade Day (April 27, 2025):

Apparatus Registration: Ryken High School, main parking lot

Ryken High School, main parking lot Parade Route: Beginning at LVFD, 22733 Lawrence Ave

Beginning at LVFD, 22733 Lawrence Ave Spectator Gathering: Along Leonardtown’s Town Street, near the Reviewing Stand in front of LVFD

Along Leonardtown’s Town Street, near the Reviewing Stand in front of LVFD End of Parade Route: The parade will turn right onto Route 5, passing LVFD

The parade will turn right onto Route 5, passing LVFD Post-Parade Festivities: St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds, 42455 Fairgrounds Rd, Leonardtown, MD

The LVFD looks forward to hosting this meaningful event and celebrating the continued dedication of Southern Maryland’s volunteer firemen. We hope everyone will join us for what promises to be a memorable and enjoyable convention!

