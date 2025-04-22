La Plata Police Department Conducting Sobriety Checkpoint on Thursday, April 24, 2025 in La Plata

The La Plata Police Department will be conducting a multi-agency Sobriety Checkpoint on Thursday, April 24, 2025, in La Plata. This initiative is made possible, in part, by grant funding from the Maryland Highway Safety Office.

On average there are approximately 7,800 impaired (alcohol and/or drugs) driving crashes statewide, resulting in approximately 4,025 injuries and approximately 170 fatalities every year. If you do drink, you are simply asked to please not drive.

There is zero-tolerance for driving while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs. It’s not worth the risk…to your life or the life of another. No excuses will be accepted as there is no substitute for sobriety when behind the wheel.

The checkpoint notice is required by law.