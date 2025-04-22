Maryland Department of Transportation Launches New Grant Cycle to Improve Bicycle Infrastructure Across the State

The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced that applications are open for up to $2 million in funding for projects that enhance safety and improve bicycling infrastructure in communities across the State.

The Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network Grant Program is a competitive program that focuses on local priorities for building networks of bicycle infrastructure improvements. Projects include trail connections, on-road bicycle facilities and enhancing last-mile connections.

“Marylanders are pining for safer and more convenient bicycle infrastructure such as more bike lanes and scenic trails,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld. “Thanks to programs like the Kim Lamphier Bikeways Grant Program, the Moore-Miller Administration is delivering these and other vital projects that ensure our transportation network is safe and connected for all users.”



The Bikeways Grant Program seeks to leverage past investments in bicycle facilities, complement existing state, local and federal programs and promote biking as a safe, fun and healthy transportation mode. The grant application portal will remain open through May 26, 2025.

The program is an important tool in the Department’s efforts to improve safety for all roadway users and advance the implementation of the statewide Complete Street’s policy. It is also in line with Governor Wes Moore’s State Plan, which makes Maryland a leader in clean energy and sustainable transportation by investing in bikeways, improved electric vehicle infrastructure and transit-oriented development.

Established in 2011 through the Maryland Transportation Trust Fund, the Bikeways Grant Program has funded 244 projects totaling $40.6 million. This grant cycle will award up to $2 million in funding for Bikeway program eligible projects. State funding may be requested for up to 80% of a project’s reimbursable costs and the remaining 20% or more of eligible costs is the responsibility of the applicants to fund through a local match.

This program may also be used to match federal funds from discretionary grant programs such as the Transportation Alternatives. In 2024, 16 Bikeways Program projects were completed, including a one-mile segment of the Broadneck Peninsula Trail in Anne Arundel County, four “gap” improvements in the City of Baltimore and multiple bike and scooting parking stations in the City of College Park.

The program is named after Kim Lamphier, a tireless supporter for safe bicycle access across Maryland. Over the course of her career, Lamphier led efforts to increase bicycle infrastructure funding, update the Three Foot Law and eliminate Styrofoam in Maryland.

In 2020, the Maryland General Assembly voted to rename the Bikeways Grant Program in Lamphier’s honor. MDOT updated the program this year to reflect current priorities and add new eligibility criteria and project categories.

Thanks to additional transportation resources provided in Governor Moore’s Fiscal Year 2026 budget, the Department of Transportation is investing in projects and policy reforms that will improve the safety and reliability of our network, spur economic growth and ensure our transportation system is in a state of good repair.

The Governor’s investment in transit priorities restores funding for the Bikeways Program by $3 million over the Department’s six-year capital program.

Project eligibility criteria, a map of past projects, the program overview and more information is available on the Kim Lamphier Bikeways Program website. The grant application deadline is May 26 at 5:00 p.m.