83-Year-Old Female Flown to Trauma Center After Being Struck by Driver Having Medical Emergency

On Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at approximately 10:50 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 100 block of Drury Drive in La Plata, for a reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 83-year-old female laying in the parking lot after being struck by a pickup truck. Firefighters found the driver of the vehicle was suffering from a medical emergency.

Emergency medical personnel transported the operator of the vehicle to an area hospital after the individual exhibited symptoms consistent with a severe stroke.

A helicopter was requested for the 83-year-old female pedestrian who reportedly suffered serious injuries. Maryland State Police Aviation Command responded with Helicopter Trooper 2, where flight medics were advised the patient was suffering from bilateral compound fractures to both lower extremities.

Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the patient to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.

The La Plata Police Department Collision Reconstruction Team responded and is currently still investigating the incident.

If you have any information related to the collision, please contact Corporal K. Kerere at (301)934-1500 or [email protected]