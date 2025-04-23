No Injuries Reported After Two Shipping Containers Catch Fire at Stepping Stone in Mechanicsville

April 23, 2025

On Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at approximately 11:12 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the rear of the Stepping Stone Hardscape located at 26100 Friendship School Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported structure fire.

911 callers reported two unoccupied trailers were on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm two shipping containers on fire not threatening any other structures.

Firefighters extinguished the fire within 20 minutes and continued to operate on scene for over an hour.

Incident command advised the fire started from an outdoor firepit with the Fire Marshal not being required to respond.

No injuries were reported.



