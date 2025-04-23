MDOT SHA to Perform Routine Maintenance on Thomas Johnson Bridge Sunday, April 27th, 2025

April 23, 2025

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will perform routine maintenance on the MD 4 (Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge) ​at the Calvert County/Saint Mary’s County line starting at 6 a.m. Sunday, April 27, 2025.

All lanes will open to traffic no later than 2 p.m. that afternoon, weather permitting.

Maintenance crews will clean the drainage systems and the bridge deck (driving surface). Drivers can expect single-lane closures guided using a flagging operation.

The State Highway Administration will use flaggers and portable variable message signs to guide motorists safely through the work zone. In case of inclement weather, this work will be performed on Sunday, May 4.

Drivers are asked to slow down in the work zone for the safety of all drivers and the crews working to improve our roadways.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, visit Project Portal or the homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov

