Off-Duty Bay District Volunteer Firefighter Helps Save Life at Home

4/22/2025 BDVFD Release: A routine morning quickly turned into a life-saving situation for an off-duty member of the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, who sprang into action when a medical emergency unfolded at his own home.

While relaxing in another room, the firefighter was alerted by one of two local contractors working at his residence that the other had suddenly collapsed. Without hesitation, he rushed to the scene and found the worker unresponsive, not breathing, and without a pulse.

Acting quickly, he instructed the other worker to call 911 and immediately began CPR. Thanks to his swift response, chest compressions were started within one minute of the collapse—critical timing that helped keep blood flowing to the brain and other vital organs.

First responders soon arrived on scene and utilized an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), successfully restoring the patient’s pulse—a condition known as Return of Spontaneous Circulation (ROSC). Advanced Life Support personnel, including paramedics from Maryland State Police Trooper 7, also responded to the scene.

The patient was stabilized and transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. At the time of transport, the patient had a pulse and was receiving ongoing care.

“This incident is a powerful reminder of how vital early CPR can be,” said a department spokesperson. “Quick recognition and immediate chest compressions can significantly increase the chances of survival and long-term recovery.”

The Bay District Volunteer Fire Department commends the quick-thinking actions of their member and thanks all responders for their coordinated efforts in saving a life.

CPR saves lives. Take the time to get certified—you never know when you might need to use it. Click here for nearby RedCross classes in Lexington Park.