Charles County Man Grills Up Big Win with $50,000 Prize

Lottery player plans to take wife on a vacation to celebrate

Easter Sunday turned into a big celebration for a lucky Marylander known as “Air Brown,” who scored a $50,000 prize on the Maryland Lottery’s popular MONOPOLY X50 scratch-off game.

A longtime player, Air Brown’s journey with Lottery games began casually with friends, evolving into a favorite weekend pastime. His biggest win up until now had been $500, until this holiday brought him a surprise he’ll never forget.

While enjoying Easter festivities with his family, Air Brown realized he was out of propane just as he was preparing to fire up the grill. He made a quick trip to the Giant located at 200 Rosewick Road in La Plata.



Remembering he had two old scratch-offs in his pocket, he checked them—both were non-winners. He decided to purchase another ticket: a Monopoly X50 scratch-off.

It wasn’t until a few hours later, relaxing on the couch, that Air Brown scratched the ticket and revealed the $50,000 win. “I screamed ‘No way!’ at the top of my lungs,” he recalled. His wife rushed over concerned, only to join him in shock and celebration after verifying the win using the Maryland Lottery app. The couple danced with joy, and soon their children joined in. “We’re still in shock,” he said, smiling.

When asked how he plans to use his winnings, Air Brown said he intends to make some much-needed renovations to his home, especially the kitchen, and take his wife on a well-deserved vacation.

The MONOPOLY X50 scratch-off went on sale on Jan. 13 as part of a Maryland Lottery family of MONOPOLY games and the MONOPOLY Second-Chance Promotion. Players can enter any of the six non-winning MONOPOLY scratch-offs into My Lottery Rewards for a chance to win a rolling cash jackpot or cash prize. Monthly drawings through July will award $5,000 prizes and rolling cash jackpots that start at $10,000 and grow until the drawing date.