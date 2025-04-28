School Fire Leads to Reckless Endangerment and Arson Indictment for Prince Frederick Man

Juan Jared Perez-Lopez, 20, of Prince Frederick, has been indicted by a Calvert County grand jury in connection with a February fire at Calvert High School. Perez-Lopez was indicted on four criminal counts, including arson and reckless endangerment, stemming from the incident that temporarily disrupted operations at the school and endangered over 1,100 individuals.

According to court documents filed by Deputy Fire Marshal Helys D. Valles of the Office of the State Fire Marshal, a fire was reported at Calvert High School on the morning of February 11, 2025, at approximately 9:38 a.m. The fire occurred in the third-floor male bathroom and caused damage to a toilet paper dispenser and the divider wall between the third and fourth stalls.

The fire was extinguished by school personnel using a fire extinguisher located on-site. During the investigation, SRO Contic advised that a student had been identified in connection to the incident. Surveillance video showed Juan Jared Perez-Lopez exiting the bathroom at the time the fire was active.

During a Mirandized interview conducted at the Calvert County Detention Center, Perez-Lopez admitted that on the morning of the incident, he had taken a lighter from his home before leaving for school. He told investigators that between his first and second class periods, he entered the third-floor male bathroom and set the toilet paper dispenser on fire.

Perez-Lopez reportedly made a full admission, stating:

“I woke up this morning, grabbed a lighter from the house, and took it to school. During the break between the first and second periods, I went to the bathroom and lit the toilet paper dispenser on fire.”

According to Deputy Fire Marshal Valles, the fire “disrupted school activities as well as endangered the lives of over 1,100 people.” The fire prompted emergency response and evacuation procedures and caused a temporary shutdown of the affected section of the school.

On April 21, 2025, the Calvert County Grand Jury issued the following charges against Perez-Lopez:

Arson – Second Degree (Felony)

For willfully and maliciously setting fire to a structure—Calvert High School.

Penalty: Up to 20 years imprisonment and a $30,000 fine.

Malicious Burning – Second Degree (Misdemeanor)

For setting fire to school property—specifically, a bathroom stall—with damage under $1,000.

Penalty: Up to 18 months imprisonment and a $500 fine.

Reckless Endangerment (Misdemeanor)

For engaging in conduct that created a substantial risk of death or serious injury to students and staff.

Penalty: Up to 5 years imprisonment and a $5,000 fine.

Disturbing School Operations (Misdemeanor)

For willfully disturbing the orderly conduct of classes and administration at the school.

Penalty: Up to 6 months imprisonment and a $2,500 fine.

The indictment, marked a “True Bill,” was signed by Grand Jury Foreperson Juror #23 and filed by State’s Attorney Robert H. Harvey Jr. of Calvert County. Witness testimony included DFC W. Freeland from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Perez-Lopez was initially held without bond following his arrest and remains incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center. An initial appearance in Circuit Court is scheduled for Monday, April 28, 2025, at 8:30 a.m., before Judge Mark S. Chandlee.

The indictment was served on Perez-Lopez at the detention center. He was formally notified of his court date and advised of his right to counsel. Court records indicate the continued applicability of pretrial release conditions imposed by the District Court, though no bond has been set.

