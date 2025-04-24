George John Brstilo, “UG”, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2025, in Piney Point, Maryland, just days shy of his 91st birthday. Born on April 24, 1934, in Chicago, Illinois, to John and Anna (Stochl) Brstilo. George lived a life marked by dedication, service, and joy.

A proud U.S. Marine veteran, George served his country with honor before embarking on a long career with Kettler Brothers Construction Company, as VP of Data Processing. He and his beloved wife Barbara (Roznowski) Brstilo shared nearly 68 years of marriage, beginning their life together in Washington, D.C., and later enjoying travels abroad that enriched their shared experiences.

George was known for his vibrant personality and wide-ranging interests. A devoted Chicago Cubs fan, he found immense joy in capturing breathtaking moments through photography, tending to his gardening, and contributing his time volunteering at the Piney Point Lighthouse, where he was honored for his remarkable commitment of over 2,000 hours (verify # of hours). He was especially known for crafting his signature “Green goo” hot sauce, and held a deep, heartfelt bond with his beloved cat, Sable Marie.

Does it make sense to list the nieces & nephews on Georges side together, and then nieces & nephews on Barbaras side? let me know if you have questions.

He is survived by his wife Barbara; sister-in-law Joyce (Roznowski) Riegel; nieces Ellen Papageorge (Peter), Lori Havlicek, and Kimberly Johnson (Jeffrey); nephews Mark Havlicek (Debra) and David Riegel; and great-nieces and nephews Jacqueline and Ryan Foster, Emma and Cameron Riegel; great-nieces, Alexa Havlicek Casper (Connor) Samantha Havlicek, and many loving friends near and far. George was predeceased by his sister Evelyn Havlicek and niece Cynthia A. Riegel.

Services are pending at this time.

Rest in peace, George. Your warmth, and legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew you. (Barb added this: I’m not sure it fits here) As we mourn our loss they celebrate in heaven. A dearly loved one is welcomed home.

Donations may be made in George’s honor to Valley Lee Volunteer Fire Department or St. Mary’s Caring

Condolences maybe left at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home in Leonardtown.