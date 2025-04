She passed on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at Chesapeake Shores in Great Mills, MD. She is survived by her loving daughters, Jacquelyn Johnson and Sharron Jackson; her five grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren with two more on the way and her many siblings.

Services will be private.

Condolences maybe left at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home in Leonardtown.