Helen Irene Howard, 77, of Lexington Park, MD, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2025, at Hospice House of St. Mary’s.

Born on October 26, 1947, in Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Nelson Augerton Beavers and Margaret Emily (Henderson) Beavers.

Helen dedicated over 30 years to a distinguished career with the Federal Government. She began her service in the Executive Secretariat Office as a senior correspondence manager and was later appointed as Executive Secretary to the NAVAIR Deputy Commander. She eventually transitioned to the Strategic Communications Office at the Naval Warfare Center Aircraft Division, where she served as a Public Affairs Specialist. Helen also played a key role in the relocation effort from Crystal City to Patuxent River Naval Air Station, leading tours of housing communities and providing critical support for relocation services.

Helen dedicated her life to caring for others, both as a mother, grandmother and a friend. Known for her warm heart and kind spirit, she always had a comforting word and a listening ear. She had a deep love for animals, a passion for her family, and a quiet strength that touched all who knew her. Whether through thoughtful conversation or a simple smile, Helen had a way of making people feel seen and loved. Her home was a place of welcome, laughter, and warmth.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved son, Michael Howard; her brothers, Ernest Allen Wyatt Beavers and Nelson Charles Beavers; and her niece, Brieana Irene Beavers.

Helen is survived by her cherished grandchildren, Cassidy and Kaitlyn Howard, and their mother, Lisa Howard; as well as Timothy Howard and Kenneth Howard. She is also survived by her nieces, Laurie Harris (Michael) and Joanna Beavers; sisters-in-law Joy Lowry and Lynn Beavers; and dear friends Ralph David Watson and Jamie Miller.

Services and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650, or to a local animal shelter of your choice.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.