Roger Duane Hilsinger of Fredericksburg Virginia, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 11, 2025, in Mechanicsville, Maryland with his loving family by his side. Roger was born on August 17, 1949, to Howard Nicholas Hilsinger and Marjorie Alice Funkhouser of Cortland, New York. Roger was the eldest of five children: Donna Lee Krause (Keith), Ruth Hoffman (Larry), Mark Finch, and David Finch. Donna always held a special place in Roger’s heart, and he wanted the family to ensure she knew just how special she was to him all his life. Roger adored his loving wife Teresa and his son Michael (Anne) Hilsinger who was his pride and joy. Roger was an honorable family man who loved having all of his family together, especially his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews on the holidays.

Roger enlisted in the Marine Corps on September 8, 1966, and was a 26-year veteran who was sent to basic training at Paris Island, South Carolina. Roger escaped being sent to Vietnam as he was only 17 and too young to be sent to war, so he was sent to Naples, Italy, where he met the love of his life Teresa Amirante in March of 1969.

Roger and his friends were in a restaurant in Naples eating pizza when a young 19-year-old Teresa caught his eye. Teresa and her friends (speaking in Italian) not knowing Roger was fluent in Italian as he worked with NATO forces; began telling her friends how cute that young Marine was across the room. Roger wasted no time coming to Teresa’s table when she shyly signaled for him to come over to her table. Roger and Teresa talked for hours and then Teresa jokingly said to her friends in Italian that she needed to ditch this guy and get home before she got into trouble. Roger (laughing to himself thinking “If she only knew I understand what she is saying…”) then asked Teresa if he could see her again. This led to multiple dates at the same coffee shop daily located in a chalet overlooking the Mediterranean. Roger and Teresa fell instantly in love with each other and enjoyed their time together. Roger received notice that he was being sent back to the United States in September of 1969. Roger wasted no time asking Teresa to marry him, he wasn’t going to let her get away and he went out and bought a ring and placed it on her finger. Teresa introduced Roger to Luigi (her brother) since her father had already passed away in 1963 and then her mother Sophia who instantly loved him as he spoke fluent Italian. Sophia took Teresa to Rome to meet Pope Paul VI th to obtain approval from the Vatican so that the Cardinal could marry them in Naples. Roger and Teresa were married on June 21, 1969 in Naples. Roger and Teresa went to Rome for their honeymoon for three days, and upon their return they only had enough money for pizza and beer for dinner.

Roger was sent to Washington D.C. in September of 1969 where he picked up his bride and headed North to Buffalo, NY. Roger and Teresa were blessed with a son Michael on August 11, 1970. Michael and Roger were very close and maintained that deep father/son bond until his death. Roger and Teresa have 4 grandchildren: Ashley King (Tommy), Alexandra Barnaby (Cameron), Katherine Hilsinger and Ashley Stephenson. They have six great-grandchildren: Kennedy, Mikey, Raela, Jaylah, AJ, and Jaelyn. Roger also had many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.

Funeral services will be held at the Semper Fidelis Memorial Chapel in Quantico Virginia, located at 1701 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle, VA 22172. Guest arrival begins at 9:30 a.m. and a funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. The burial will take place following the funeral service at Quantico National Memorial Cemetery, located at 18424 Joplin Road, Triangle, VA 22172.

In lieu of flowers, please make any monetary donations to Hospice of St. Mary’s (In Memory of Roger D. Hilsinger) 44724 Hospice Lane, Callaway, MD 20620.

Pallbearers will be immediate family: Grandchildren: Ashely and Tommy King, Alexandra and Cameron Barnaby, Katherine Hilsinger and Ian Burroughs, Ashley Vaniglio Stephenson and Roger’s best friend, CWO5 Check Faryniarz.