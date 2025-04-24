Paul Leo Herbert, 34, passed away suddenly on April 18, 2025 at his residence in Mechanicsville, Maryland.

A lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County born on October 31, 1990, he was the loving son of Edward Louis Herbert and Shirely Kay (nee: Townsend) Herbert.

Along with his parents, Paul is survived by his siblings, Cheryl Shaffier (Steven), Louis Herbert, Jr. (Krystal), Bobby Jake Herbert (Jenny Zelonis), Pamela Lyn Herbert (Lewis Oliver Jr), Shawn Michael Herbert (Kara Gray), fiancé Rebecca, numerous nieces and nephews, and his beloved dogs Oliver and Stink.

Family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Service will be held the following day, Wednesday, April 30, 2025at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Joe Orlando officiating. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Pall bearers will be Louis Herbert, Bobby Herbert, Shawn Herbert, Lewis Oliver Jr, Steven Shaffier, Lewis Oliver lll, Louis Herbert lll, Johnathan Gilroy.

Paul is remembered for being the life of the party and the biggest jokester. He also had two favorite phrases Yeah, yeah, yeah and Yeah baby. Paul was known for his kindness and contagious smile. So many people loved hearing Paul’s wild funny crazy stories your story last week his story this week with his version. Paul started his career working with his brother Bobby and brother-in-law Steven working in carpentry. He then decided he wanted to follow in his Father’s footsteps working at Aggerate Industries then to CA bean asphalt company where he was currently working, he enjoyed working with Johnathan and took pride in his job. Paul had a love for cross necklaces and was a die-hard red skin fan. Paul enjoyed fishing and hunting and listening to Jelly roll his favorite song was somebody save me. Paul enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and the love of his life Rebecca and his dog Oliver. Paul will be missed by so many he will always be carried on by his family and friends.

