Ethel Bernice Thomas, Green,

Ethel Bernice Thomas (maiden name Green), formerly of Mechanicsville and most recently of Leonardtown, Maryland, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2025, at the age of 88.

Born on April 9, 1937, in Dentsville, Maryland, Ethel was the daughter of the late John Allie Green and Mary Florence (Goldring) Green. She was one of five children and was preceded in death by her parents and all her siblings: Doris, Inez, James, and Wilson.

Ethel was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Walter Aloysius Thomas, and three of their sons: Robert Lee Thomas, Patrick Tyrone Thomas, and Timothy Allen Thomas.

She leaves behind a loving legacy through her children: Rose Bernice, John Walter, Wayne Anthony, Laura Mae, Paul Gregory, Tina Marie, and stepdaughter Elaine. She was the proud grandmother of 25 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren and was cherished by a large extended family of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Ethel grew up on a farm in Dentsville, where she and her siblings worked hard alongside their parents. She often fondly remembered the delicious meals prepared by her mother, affectionately known as “Cooker.” That love of home-cooked food carried into Ethel’s own life. She was known for her passion for cooking and baking, always eager to share her meals with family and friends.

Professionally, Ethel worked for many years as a cook in various local restaurants across Southern Maryland, including The Halfway House, J. Frank Abell’s, Hills Club, and the Chicken House. Later, she joined the State of Maryland as a Nutrition Aide, serving the Southern Maryland community. After retiring from state service, she continued working as a clerk at the Family Dollar store in Leonardtown.

A devoted Jehovah’s Witness, Ethel found deep joy in her ministry and in helping others come to know and trust in Jehovah. She was baptized in 1992 and faithfully served as a full-time minister for the past 16 years, finding purpose and strength in her spiritual life.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Ethel’s life on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland. A Memorial Gathering will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. with the Memorial Service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be private.

