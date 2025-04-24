Callie Jean Wysong, 74, of Lusby, MD, and formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on April 12, 2025 at her residence.

Born November 5, 1950 in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Karas and Helen Retetagos.

Callie graduated from North Hills High School in 1968 and from Ohio University in 1973. Callie moved to Calvert County from Pittsburgh, PA in 1992. She was a teacher for the public school system.

Callie is survived by her husband, Joseph Wysong; her children, Lauren Chadwick (Doug), Maria Wysong (Kyle), and Kara Wysong (Bret) all of Lusby, MD; two grandchildren; and her sister, Anne Kaltenbock of Pittsburgh, PA. She was preceded by her sister, Carrie Zallon.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 3, 2025 from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Chesapeake Hills Golf Course Club House, 11352 H.G. Trueman Road, Lusby, MD 20657.

Memorial contributions may be made to the ACLU at https://www.aclu.org/give/ways-to-give or the SMILE Food Pantry, P.O. Box 1725, Lusby, MD 20657 (https://smileinc.org/food-pantry/).