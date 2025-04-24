Kenneth Gerald “Kenny” Bate, 85, of Lusby, MD and formerly of Washington, DC, passed away on April 13, 2025, at his residence.

Born September 9, 1939, in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Dr. Langston F. Bate and Violet (Hyson) Bate.

Kenny graduated from McKinley Technical High School in 1957. In 1966 he graduated from the University of Maryland with a B.S. degree in Electronics Engineering. Kenny served in the U.S. Air Force from April 1, 1958 until March 31, 1964. During his enlistment, he served in the Weather Detachment Unit in Tripoli, Libya for twenty-one months. Kenny moved to Calvert County from Catonsville, MD in 1997. He was a systems engineer for Maritime Surveillance Aircraft, PMA290 at Patuxent River Naval Air Station for thirty-five years, retiring in September of 2005.

Kenny or “Poppa Kenny” as he was fondly called by his grandchildren, had a comedic wit and the ability to make everyone laugh with his special sense of humor. He enjoyed many interests including studying world and religious history, numismatology, and most of all, he was a horse racing fan. He loved singing, wildlife, gardening, and anything to do with electronics. Kenny was much-loved and is greatly missed by his wife and family.

Kenny is survived by his wife, Mary H. Bate whom he married on December 11, 1997 in Prince Frederick, MD; his children, Charles W. Magez, Jr. of Arnold, MD and Julie E. Magez of Moseley, VA; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Magez Sylvester.