Diane Edna Harpley, 72, of Lusby, Maryland, passed away on April 14, 2025.

Born on July 29, 1952, in Rhode Island, she was the youngest daughter of the late Adrian Dupre and Edna (Rivard) Dupre.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Elaine Madden.

Diane was happily married to her husband, Michael, for 52 years. She enjoyed spending time with family, watching 80s and 90s sitcoms, and going to the casino. She worked for a local family practitioner as a medical office manager for 30 years. When she retired, she spent most of her time making family photo albums and snuggling with her dog, Boo.

Diane is survived by her husband, Michael, and their children, Michelle (Patrick) Cosgrove and Christopher (Evelyn) Harpley. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Megan (Bryce Robinson) Cosgrove, Sean Cosgrove, Alexandra Harpley, her first great-grandchild-to-be, Baby Robinson, and many nieces and nephews.

Diane was known for having a sweet and loving spirit. Her family’s happiness meant everything to her and she would do anything for them. The world would be a better place if everyone had someone like Diane in their lives. Her death leaves a profound void that cannot be filled, but her memory will live on in the hearts of her loved ones.

Her family will have a private celebration of her life.