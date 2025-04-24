Shelia Ann Trainor, 68, of Prince Frederick passed away April 14, 2025. She was born June 13, 1956 in Cheverly to Samuel Frederick and Diane Teresa (Hoyle) Woods. Shelia was raised in Prince George’s County and moved to Calvert County in 1968. She met Stephan Trainor in 1982 and they were married on February 10, 1983. They lived in Jessup until moving to Calvert County in 1994, where they have resided for the last 31 years. Shelia had a love for animals, especially her cat Boo-Boo. She also enjoyed shopping, reading, bowling, being outdoors, and spending time with her grandchildren. Sheila was a strong, caring, and independent woman. She faced many challenges throughout her life that she overcame and became stronger, including battling breast cancer for 16 years. She was the type of person you could go to with any thing and she would listen and try to help as much as she could. Sheila will be greatly missed.

Shelia is survived by her loving husband Stephan Trainor, daughter Shanna Underwood and her husband Josh of Prince Frederick, grandchildren Wyatt and Emi, brothers Samuel F. Woods III (Margaret) and Philip Carl Woods (Lori), nephews Samuel F. Woods IV, Austin Woods, and Samanatha Woods, aunt Mary Bellamy, uncle Joseph Hoyle (Lynn), sisters in law Karen Shelton (Keith) and Linda Dietrich (Blaine), and close cousins Robin and Mark and their families.

All services for Shelia will be private.