Patricia Ann Wilkinson, 78, of Harwood passed away April 14, 2025. She was born on May 4, 1946 in Annapolis, MD, daughter of the late Russell Atwell and E. Marie (Wood) Atwell. She graduated from Southern High School.

She was a very active member of St. James Parish, including serving on the alter guild, singing in the choir and helping with the church dinners.

Patricia worked in Annapolis for the telephone company and later for 40 years as a tax preparer. She also handled all of the administrative duties for her husband’s business, Wilkinson Excavating.

She enjoyed gardening, Bingo, crocheting, ceramics, card games, Yahtzee, and watching the Redskins. She was known for her hot milk cakes and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Thomas Wilkinson, brother Kenneth Atwell, daughters Regina Hanenkratt (Brad), Laura Miller (Curtis), and step- sons Thomas Wilkinson, Jr. (Kathy), Dennis Wilkinson (Sherrie), numerous cousins, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

A memorial service and celebration of Patricia’s life will be held at St. James’ Parish at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, loved ones are asked to make a contribution to Alzheimer’s research or to St. James Parish, Lothian.