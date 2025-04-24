Emmett Chad Martin, 76, of Solomons, Maryland, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. Born on March 23, 1949, in Calvert County, Maryland, Chad was the son of Margaret Mary Mister and William Chad Martin.

Chad spent his childhood in Solomons and attended Our Lady Star of the Sea School through ninth grade before graduating from Calvert High School. In 1969, he was drafted into the Army, where he served his country with honor. Following his military service, Chad dedicated over 30 years to his career as an Ironworker with Local #5 in Washington, DC.

A man of deep faith, Chad was ordained as a Deacon in the Roman Catholic Church, faithfully serving for more than 32 years. He was devoted to proclaiming the Gospel, preaching, serving in the liturgy, and leading in charity. Over the years, Chad baptized countless individuals, counseled and married many couples, and officiated numerous funerals for Rausch and Lee Funeral Homes. His ministry extended to organizations such as the Forestville Pregnancy Center, SOME (So Others Might Eat), Engaged Couple Ministry, and Stephens Ministry, among many others.

In August 1968, Chad married the love of his life, Barbara “Bobbie”. Together, they raised three wonderful children: Tracy (Matthew) Odell of Huntingtown, Richard Martin of Hollywood, and Heather (Michael) Cusin of Prince Frederick. Known affectionately as Pop and Bop, Chad cherished his seven grandchildren: Christopher, Patrick, Rebekah, Macy, Annabelle, Gabrielle, and his best friend Michael Chad.

Chad is survived by his beloved wife Bobbie of 56 years, his children, and his grandchildren. He was the eldest of five siblings, survived by Patricia Abell, Darlene Kutay, and Joseph Martin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and William, and his brother, Francis Martin.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Star of the Sea in Solomons, MD. Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at Rausch Funeral Home in Lusby from 1–3 p.m. and 5–7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the new preschool building project at Our Lady Star of the Sea School. The preschool will be constructed in honor of Deacon Chad. https://membership.faithdirect.net/givenow/MD304/59431