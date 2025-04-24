Devin Michael Smith, 28, of Broomes Island passed away April 16, 2025. He was born June 4, 1996, in Prince Frederick. Devin attended Calvert High School. He worked as a freelancer working in the landscaping and construction fields. He loved to spend time with his children, family and friends and always looked forward to the family cookouts for the kickball games. He was the life of the room and always made everyone laugh and smile with his goofy personality. Devin was a fan of the Washington Commanders, enjoyed fishing, sports, his hat and shoe collection, all music, and simply just playing ball with his little brother JJ. He was a really good friend to many and a loving and caring father. Devin will be greatly missed.

Devin is survived by his children Miya, Jeremiah, and Leilani Smith, mother Amy Drye, brother Jayden “JJ” Drye, grandfather Ricky Drye, grandmother Sharon Rowley, Mawmaw and Poppop Dove, aunts Abby Drye, Holly Drye, and Heather Funk, uncles Danny Funk, Ricky Abner, and Christopher Dolina, Miya and Jeremiah’s mother Cheyenne Johnson, Leilani’s mother Tiffani Rickman, and Miya and Jeremiah’s grandmother Katrina. He was preceded in death by Nana Terry and Aunt Tiffany Rawls.