Carlos R. Machado, 94, of Dunkirk passed away April 17, 2025. He was born January 24, 1931 in Fall River, MA to Charles and Anna (Rapoza) Machado. Carlos grew up in Fall River, MA and graduated from Durfee High School in 1949. He joined the United States Marine Corps in September of 1950 and was honorably discharged in April of 1952. He married his wife Janet on May 26, 1988 and lived in Upper Marlboro before moving to the family farm in Dunkirk. Carlos worked for the Department of the Navy in the Naval Air Systems Command at Crystal City in Program Management, working in the A6 Intruder Program Office. Upon his retirement in 1986, Carlos went to work for Boeing and worked on the V22 Osprey Program until his retirement in 1995. Carlos was a member of the American Legion Stallings Williams Post 206. In his spare time, he enjoyed staying busy, taking shopping trips to Costco, gardening, cutting the grass, sharing his vegetables with his neighbors, riding around on the farm in his Gator, and listening to music, especially Frank Sinatra and Jazz music.

Carlos is survived by his loving wife Janet Machado, children Carleen Bellaire (Mederick) of Providence, RI, Kathy Thomas of Chantilly, VA, Jane Kestner of Chantilly, VA, and Peter Machado of Boyce, VA, 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Gloria McNally and Linda Jenkins, brother-in-law Buddy Jenkins, Jr., and numerous cousins. Carlos was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Patricia Machado.