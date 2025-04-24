Norman Ray Sawyer, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, veteran, and friend, passed away at home on April 20, 2025, at the age of 78. Born on December 29, 1946, in El Paso, Texas, Norman was the beloved son of Alfred Ray Sawyer and Mildred Geraldine Foster Manning of Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

Norman was a proud graduate of Oxon Hill High School and continued his education at Prince George’s Community College. He served his country honorably as a Vietnam veteran from 1969 to 1970. A member of the elite MACV Recondo School, he proudly served with the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) in the 101st Airborne Division, “The Screaming Eagles.” Norman carried the pride and spirit of his military service with him throughout his life.

His professional life was as diverse and hardworking as the man himself. Norman worked as a meter reader with Washington Gas Light, later owning and operating Sawyer Moving Company. He went on to work for the U.S. Department of State and ultimately spent most of his career in real estate development. He also operated Chaney’s Restaurant in North Beach, Maryland, adding to the many ways he invested in and served his community.

In 1972, Norman married the love of his life, Mary Ann Sawyer. Together they shared 52 wonderful years of marriage, building a home filled with laughter, love, and devotion. He is survived by his daughter, Julie D’Anna, and her husband, Joe D’Anna, as well as his beloved grandchildren, David and Katie D’Anna of Laurel, Maryland.

Norman is also survived by his sister Jane Katsarelis (George) of Bumpass, Virginia; his brother John Sawyer (Barbara) of Stafford, Virginia; his sister-in-law Virginia Kapusnick (Joseph) of Rockville, Maryland; and his brother-in-law Wayne Beck of Umatilla, Florida. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews: Denise Summa (Joseph) of Ramona, California; Mark Pancerella (Shamon) of Bristow, Virginia; Doug Jackson of Warrenton, Virginia; John Sawyer Jr. (Jennifer) of Stafford, Virginia; Amanda Osorio of Stafford, Virginia; Elizabeth Dooley (Sean) of Silver Spring, Maryland; and Jean Kapusnick of Riverdale, Maryland.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Louise Beck, and his nephew, David Wayne Beck of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland.

Norman’s life was defined by his deep love for his family, his unwavering dedication to his country, and his relentless work ethic. He will be remembered for his gentle humor, warm heart, wisdom, and the strength he brought to every chapter of his life.

Per Norman’s wishes, no service will be held. In his memory, the family invites friends and loved ones to raise a glass of his favorite — a flavored water — and remember a fond moment shared with him.

He will be forever loved, deeply missed, and always remembered.