Donna Lee Beck, a long-time resident of Waldorf, MD, and Port St. Lucie, FL, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 7th, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her sister Doris Giesing; children: Jerry Wenger and wife Melinda; Kim Delcambre and husband Loyd; Grandchildren Ryon Wenger and wife Rayna; Cody Wenger and wife Celeste; Angel Wenger; and Brayden Fong. Donna also had an extensive extended family, including many “great grandchildren”.

Donna will be remembered as a loving and fearless mother and grandmother who filled her family’s lives with humor, wit, warmth, and joy. She pulled no punches and was famous for telling it like it is, and speaking her mind.

She was born in Louisa, VA, and grew up in Washington, DC. She married Frank Beck in 1973 and lived in Charles County, MD. Donna worked 32 years on the staff of four US Senators, where she taught and mentored countless staffers. Donna and Frank moved to Port St. Lucie, FL, in 2001. All who knew her will cherish her sharp wit, humor, and kindness.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Frank Edwin Beck; her mother, Mary Ann Clark; and her sister, Dolly Meetre.

Donna’s family would like to send a special thank you to Hospice House of Ft. Pierce, FL, the Angel MedFlight crew, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and all of her wonderful doctors and nurses for their superior care of Donna.

In place of flowers, Donna and her family request donations to Heathcote Botanical Gardens of Ft. Pierce, FL, or your local Hospice organization.

A graveside memorial service will be held at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf, MD, at 11 AM on Friday, 16 May 2025.