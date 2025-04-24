Mary Alice (Legeer) Brenneman of Waldorf MD (age 91) passed away at her home on March 30, 2025.

Mary spent 25 years working in various capacities for Safeway supermarkets. She enjoyed crafting and creating beautiful quilts in her spare time.

Mary is survived by her three children, Gail Allio, Janet Griffin, and Michael Brenneman, as well as four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be held at Trinity Gardens in Waldorf, MD. Donations in Mary’s honor can be made to the Humane Society of Charles County, 71 Industrial Park Drive, Waldorf, MD 20602.