William E Miller

William Miller, a devoted husband, wonderful uncle, and true outdoorsman, passed away peacefully, leaving behind a life filled with love, adventure, and cherished memories.

Born to Gerald and the late Grace Miller, William was a man who found joy in the simple pleasures—spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing, and being surrounded by family and friends. Whether casting a line in the water or trekking through the woods, he felt most at home under the open sky. His love for nature was only matched by the love he had for those closest to him.

William was a loving husband to his wife, Angela Miller, who shared in his journey through life. He was also a wonderful uncle, always ready with a story, a joke, or a helping hand. His faithful dogs, Pearl and Pickles, were his constant companions, and now, he is reunited with his beloved Sadie and Peanut.

He is survived by his father, Gerald Miller; his sister, Kim Younggreen, and her family; and Marge Rust and her family. His mother, Grace Miller, preceded him in passing, but her love and influence remained strong in his life.

William’s kindness, adventurous spirit, and unwavering love for his family will never be forgotten. His family invites all who knew him to honor his memory by enjoying the great outdoors, sharing a favorite story, or simply spending time with loved ones.

A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to an outdoor or animal rescue charity of choice.

Rest easy, William. Your love, laughter, and spirit will remain in our hearts forever.