Wayne Carl Ritchie, beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully at home in Lewes, Delaware, on April 13, 2025, after years of bravely battling Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). He was 66.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Ritchie; daughters, Kimberly and Amanda Ritchie; and brother, William “Jack” Ritchie. He was preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Woodling, and his parents, William and Virginia Ritchie.

A true lover of life’s simple joys, Wayne found happiness in live country music, friendly card games, a well-thrown dart, and beach vacations with his family. He was a movie buff who never passed up a good film and a loyal fan of the Washington Commanders and the Baltimore Orioles.

To those who knew him well, Wayne was quick-witted, goofy, and often the life of the party. He was also deeply supportive, protective, and a devoted father who meant the world to his family.

A visitation will be held at Raymond Funeral Service, 5635 Washington Ave, La Plata, MD 20646, on May 7, 2025, from 3 to 4 p.m., followed by a service at 4 p.m. A celebration of life will take place after the service, with details to be shared at that time.

In honor of Wayne’s memory, the family welcomes donations to CurePSP (https://secure2.convio.net/cpsp/site/Donation2?df_id=4320&4320.donation=form1&mfc_pref=T) , an organization dedicated to research and support for those affected by PSP.