Wayne Carl Ritchie

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Ritchie; daughters, Kimberly and Amanda Ritchie; and brother, William “Jack” Ritchie. He was preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Woodling, and his parents, William and Virginia Ritchie.
A true lover of life’s simple joys, Wayne found happiness in live country music, friendly card games, a well-thrown dart, and beach vacations with his family. He was a movie buff who never passed up a good film and a loyal fan of the Washington Commanders and the Baltimore Orioles.
To those who knew him well, Wayne was quick-witted, goofy, and often the life of the party. He was also deeply supportive, protective, and a devoted father who meant the world to his family.
A visitation will be held at Raymond Funeral Service, 5635 Washington Ave, La Plata, MD 20646, on May 7, 2025, from 3 to 4 p.m., followed by a service at 4 p.m. A celebration of life will take place after the service, with details to be shared at that time.
In honor of Wayne’s memory, the family welcomes donations to CurePSP (https://secure2.convio.net/cpsp/site/Donation2?df_id=4320&4320.donation=form1&mfc_pref=T) , an organization dedicated to research and support for those affected by PSP.