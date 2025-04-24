David Wayne Van Valkenburg, age 68, of Nanjemoy, MD, passed away on April 10, 2025. Born February 1, 1957, in Ft. Belvoir, VA, he was a devoted husband to Darlene Savage Van Valkenburg, and a loving father to Jennifer Van Valkenburg-Abell and Christopher David Van Valkenburg.

David graduated From Suitland Senior High School, Prince Georges County, MD, in 1974. He initially worked as an administrative specialist at Northwest Office Supply Company in downtown Washington, DC, before starting his career as a United States Postal Service Carrier. He served faithfully for 30+ years.

Though David may not have liked being the center of attention, he deserves to have his long years as a loving spouse and fatherly love honored. He was a man of integrity, kindness, and generosity; leaving a lasting impact on everyone who knew him.

David’s hobbies and interests helped define who he was. While he did not grow up with any house pets, he made up for lost time as a loving “Dog Dad” mostly German Shepherds. His love of music (Beatles best rock band ever) and sports with the Cowboys and the Yankees was infectious and left a lasting impact on his children that will never fade.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene Savage Van Valkenburg, daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Jason Abell, son Christopher David Van Valkenburg, granddaughter Kinsley Elizabeth Abell, brother Fred Davis Van Valkenburg, as well as extended family members and friends who will miss him dearly. David is predeceased by his loving parents Fred Davis and Elizabeth David Van Valkenburg.

Visitation will be on Thursday, April 24, 2025 from 10:00 AM until time of Prayer Service at 12:00 PM, at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Ave., La Plata, MD 20646. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery, 38888 Dr. Johnson Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741, https://www.cancer.org/, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, https://www.stjude.org/.