James “Jimmy” Spalding Lathroum Sr., 88, of Avenue, Maryland, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2025, surrounded by the love of his family.

Born on October 1, 1936, to Francis Violet Johnson and Leo Aloysius Lathroum in Leonardtown, MD. Born and raised in Southern Maryland, Jimmy was one of 11 children blessed with eight sisters and two brothers. He was a true jack of all trades with a work ethic unmatched. Early in his career, he was a skilled carpenter at Andrews Air Force Base, where he mastered the ability to build just about anything. Eventually, he found his lifelong calling as a Waterman (Lathroum’s Seafood), a career he proudly held for over 60 years until retiring in 2021 at the age of 84.

If something needed fixing, Jimmy was your man with duct tape or body filler in hand, he could always make it work. He married the love of his life, Elizabeth “Vera” Veronica Trossbach, on June 9, 1956, in Ridge, MD. Together, they built a life rooted in love, family, and hard work. Jimmy built their family home in Avenue, MD, along with a second home next door for his mother both of which still stand today.

A true racing enthusiast, Jimmy was passionate about all things motorsports. NASCAR Sundays were sacred, and he never missed a race even rewatching them if he could. His heart was especially at the dirt track, where he loved cheering on his son Junior, grandson Jamie, great-grandson Austin, and grandson-in-law Darryl Hills. Even when he couldn’t be there in person, he tuned in from home.

Jimmy loved deeply and lived fully. He had a story for every occasion and a twinkle in his eye that told you he had one more coming. He will be remembered for his strength, his generosity, his work ethic, his humor, and the unwavering love he had for his family and friends.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Francis Lathroum; his sisters Estelle Farrell, Lillian Blackistone, Agnes Card, Theresa Knight, Catherine Burke, Helen Eckerd and Margaret Hall; his brothers Wallace Lathroum and Leo “Beanie” Lathroum; his beloved wife Elizabeth “Vera” Lathroum (Trossbach) and grandson Ray Harding, and Darryl Hills.

He is survived by his beloved sister Mary Kelly; his children James “Junior” Lathroum (Cindy), Nancy Lathroum (George), and Valerie Matthews (Ronnie); 19 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. His legacy will continue to live on in each of them.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingly-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 10:30 AM in Holy Angels Catholic Church Avenue, MD with Father Ryan Pineda officiating. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Bushwood, MD. Pallbearers will be Jamie Lathroum, David Harding, Travis Freeman, Corey Graves, Austin Lathroum and Trevor Hills. Honorary pallbearers are Tommy Howe, all of his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and Jager “Gator” as he would call him.

He was truly the hardest working man you’d ever meet and one we’ll never forget.

In lieu of flowers we would like contributions to be made to St. Mary’s County Watermen’s Association.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.