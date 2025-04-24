Surrounded by her loving family, Catherine “Cathy” Delores Fenwick Bush, 59 of Lexington Park, Maryland transitioned into eternal rest on April 12, 2025.

Cathy was the fourteenth child of fourteen children, born on July 23, 1965 to the late George Henry and Margaret Madeline (Somerville) Fenwick.

Cathy received her education through the St. Mary’s County Public School System, graduating from Great Mills High School, Class of 1983. She went on to pursue higher education at the College of Southern Maryland, where she balanced her studies with a full-time job, and graduated in 2001 with an Associate’s Degree in Management Development and a certificate in Advanced Accounting.

After graduating from high school in 1983, Cathy began her federal career with the Department of Defense at the Naval Electronic Systems Engineering Activity (NESEA), presently known as Webster Outyling Field (WOLF), located at Webster Field, St. Inigoes, Maryland. In 1986, she transitioned to a position at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, where she later advanced to the role of Business Financial Manager—a position she held with distinction until her passing.

Throughout her 42-year career, Cathy was recognized with numerous honors, including Outstanding Performance, Special Act, On-The-Spot and Career Service Awards. Her exemplary service, dedication, professionalism, and unwavering commitment left a lasting impact on the federal government and all who had the privilege of working alongside her.

Cathy met the love of her life, Thomas “Tommy” Wendell Bush in 1993. On September 28, 2002, Cathy was united in holy matrimony to Tommy at St. John’s Catholic Church in Hollywood, Maryland. From this union, she was blessed with two children; son, Thomas Isaiah Bush and stepdaughter, Darneka Chanel Bush.

Cathy and Tommy shared 22 years of a loving and devoted partnership, grounded in faith.

Cathy was a devoted and lifelong parishioner of St. Cecilia Catholic Church in St. Mary’s City, Maryland, where she actively served in various roles within the parish community. She contributed her expertise as a Financial Consultant on the Finance Committee and served as a Financial Liaison to the Pastoral Council. Beyond her formal roles, Cathy was deeply involved in the day-to-day life of the church—cleaning the sanctuary and generously offering her time in service to others.

Her commitment to community outreach extended throughout St. Mary’s County. She volunteered with the Wrapping Arms Round Many (WARM) Program, a winter emergency shelter initiative for individuals experiencing homelessness. She also served at St. Cecilia’s Food Pantry and regularly prepared meals for the Three Oaks Center Emergency Shelter. Additionally, she played an integral role in her sister’s catering business, A1-Catering. Cathy’s selfless nature and willingness to lend a helping hand were hallmarks of her character.

In addition to her many acts of service, Cathy frequently prepared Sunday dinners for the residing priests, a gesture that reflected her deep devotion to faith, hospitality, and the well-being of those around her.

Cathy was the cherished matriarch of the Fenwick family, noted for her boundless generosity and compassionate spirit. Her warm and sociable nature endeared her to all who knew her, leaving a memorable mark on the hearts and lives of many. Cathy took great joy in hosting gatherings for family and friends, to include the traditional “Fenwick Family Reunion.” She enjoyed attending church, casino trips, shopping, listening to music, dancing, and watching her favorite programs, such as Investigation Discovery Channel, Forensic Files, Perry Mason, Matlock, and spending time with family and friends. Widely respected as the “Trusted Advisor”, Cathy was consistently prepared with her pen and notebook- always ready to take notes for thoughtful advice, sound judgment – whether in personal matters, professional settings, or family dynamics.

Above all, her greatest pride and joy was her beloved son, Thomas Isaiah.

Those who knew Cathy recognized that her devotion to faith and family was the cornerstone of her life.

Cathy leaves to cherish her fond memories, her loving husband, Tommy Bush; son, Thomas Bush; stepdaughter, Darneka Bush; seven grandchildren, Dymond, Christopher, Jasmine, Darius, Kamiya, Jay’nel and Destiny, and three great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert “Bobby” Fenwick Sr., (Dottie), Phillip Fenwick (Allison) and Charles Fenwick (Glenda); sisters, Agnes “Celie” Fenwick, Brenda Butler (Darnell), Alma “Elaine” Somerville (Pernell, Sr.) and Phyllis Stevens; mother in-law, Alice Bush; brother in-laws, James “Arnell” Bush, Timothy “Timmy” Bush, Robert Carter, and Lavee Ford (Tonya); sister in-laws, Jackie Fenwick and Greta Thomas; godchildren, Anthony Fenwick, Jermaine Jackson, Michael Fenwick Jr., Jeyla Hall, LaTorie and LaQuisha Harris; devoted nieces, Agnes “Delores” Jones and Cynthia “Cindy” Fenwick whom were more like sisters and Yvonne Brooks; very special friends of over 30 years, Adrian and Janet Halton; dear friends, Stephanie Carroll and Dorothy Spence; special co-worker, Bruce Eanes and a host of nieces and nephews whom she shared a unique bond with, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, George “Emerick” Fenwick, Joseph “Norman” Fenwick; four sisters, Margaret “Peggy” Carroll, Mary “Patsy” Miles, Arlene Carter and Mildred Fenwick; sister in-law, Queenie Fenwick; brother in-laws, James Carroll, James Miles and William Stevens; nephews, Wayne Clinton Sr., Joseph Clinton, Marvin Fenwick and Lionell Somerville and goddaughter, LaTaka Harris.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 24, 2025, from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, St. Mary’s City, MD. Where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM with Reverend John Patrick Tindana officiating. Interment will follow in St. James Catholic Cemetery, Lexington Park. MD. Pallbearers Darnell Butler

James Bush, Charles Fenwick, Michael Fenwick, Phillip Fenwick, and Robert Fenwick, Sr. Honorary Pallbearers Michael Fenwick, Jr., Jermaine Jackson, James Smith, Marque Smith, James Stewart, and Joshua Williams.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.