Mary Alwilda Wathen, 89, of Compton, MD, formerly of Hollywood, MD, passed away on April 12, 2025, in Leonardtown, MD. Born on March 9, 1936, in Hollywood, MD, she was the daughter of the late Helen Marie Clarke and the late Joseph George Clarke. Mary was the loving wife of the late John Plowden Wathen, Sr., whom she married on May 5, 1956, in St. John’s Catholic Church, and who preceded her in death on May 13, 1987. In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by her son, James A. Wathen, and her siblings, John R. Clarke, Joseph A. Clarke, Joseph Clarke, Gregory Clarke, Sister Caroline M. Clarke of Nazareth, KY, George F. Clarke of VA, Edward J. Clarke of Hollywood, MD, Helen G. Norris of Hollywood, MD, Richard B. Clarke of Hollywood, MD, and Catherine M. Clarke of Hollywood, MD. Mary is survived by her children, John P. Wathen, Jr. of Compton, MD, Catherine M. Owens of Leonardtown, MD, Leonard E. Wathen of Medley’s Neck, MD, and George William Wathen of Compton, MD, seven grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.

Mary was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident. She was a homemaker and enjoyed playing bingo, skipbo, sewing, puzzles, watching gameshows on TV, birdwatching, and putting up decorations for the holidays. Most of all, she cherished the time spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Monday, April 28, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with the rosary recited at 6:45 PM, followed by prayers at 7:00 PM, in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 10:00 AM in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Leonardtown, MD, with Rev. Ted Hegnauer officiating. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.