Naval Aircrew Systems Program Office Welcomes New Leadership

The Naval Aircrew Systems program office (PMA-202) welcomed new leadership during a change of command and retirement ceremony April 17, 2025, at Pax River.

Capt. Joseph Kamara assumed command of PMA-202 relieving Capt. Carey Castelein of his duties as program manager, who will retire from the Navy.

Over his tenure, Castelein managed 13 acquisition programs and more than 1,200 safety-critical, lifesaving products with an annual budget of more than $150 million. During the ceremony, he reflected on his tenure expressing gratitude for his team’s dedication and achievements.

“The Naval Aircrew team you see here are unsung heroes of naval aviation,” he said. “These government civilians, active-duty military, and contract support understand our zero-failure mission. The team delivers capability for the most advanced, most articulate, most thoughtful, and most numerous naval aviation weapon systems. I appreciate your dedication to bringing every Sailor and Marine home.”



Kamara, who previously served as deputy program manager for Aircraft Launch and Recovery Equipment program office (PMA-251) acknowledged the legacy of strong leadership he inherits and expressed his commitment to building upon that legacy.

“Our mission here is critical – to ensure safety, effectiveness, and survivability of our naval aircrews and aircraft maintainers,” he said. “This team provides life support systems, the protective gear, and the critical interfaces to allow our aircrew and maintainers to execute their missions with confidence. This is not a job, it’s a solemn responsibility.”

PMA-202 manages all systems that directly support defense aviation’s aircrew, troops, or passengers in the performance of their missions. The program delivers products including ejection seats, hearing protection, oxygen/breathing systems, vision systems, survival vests and personal protective equipment.