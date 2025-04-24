Town of La Plata Announces New Town Manager, Chuck Stevens

The Town of La Plata will have a new town manager, starting on June 16, 2025, after the search committee completed an extensive search process.

Initially, approximately 50 candidates were vetted and after careful consideration, the Town Council selected three highly qualified candidates for interviews, and ultimately, Chuck Stevens stood out as the best fit for the town.

Mayor Jeannine James stated, “The Council selected Chuck Stevens for this leadership position because of his exceptional qualifications and broad range of expertise in water management, infrastructure development, and disaster planning. His proven track record in financial management and long-term capital planning ensures that La Plata is well-positioned for future stability.”

From 2019, Stevens has served as the County Manager for La Plata County, Colorado. He previously served the County as the assistant county manager and as an IT applications manager. Prior to working in county government, Stevens served in the United States Marine Corps for 25 years. Following his retirement from active duty, he worked in a federal government civilian role with the Marine Corps.

“I am truly honored and excited to serve as the next town manager of La Plata. This vibrant community has such a rich history and promising future, and I look forward to working alongside residents, business owners, and local leaders to build upon the Town’s strengths while addressing new opportunities,” said Chuck Stevens. “My family and I are eager to fully immerse ourselves in this wonderful community.”