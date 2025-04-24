Plan Ahead, Prepare Early: Atlantic Hurricane Season Begins June 1, 2025

St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Emergency Services (DES) urges community members to be prepared for the next Atlantic hurricane season, which starts on June 1, 2025, and goes through November 30, 2025.

While severe weather can happen outside of this timeframe, it is the most active for hurricane and tropical storm activity.

In effort to support community preparedness, the Department of Public Works and Transportation (DPW&T) will provide self-service sandbag pickup for residents on Saturday, May 31, 2025, from 8 a.m. to noon, at the St. Andrews Landfill located at 44837 St. Andrews Church Road.

Residents are encouraged to stock up on sandbags now so that they are prepared before a storm strikes our area. Sandbags are not pre-filled and are limited to 10-25 bags per person, while supplies last. Community partners and DES will also be onsite distributing free hurricane preparedness supplies and information.

“Preparedness is one of the most important ways we can protect ourselves, our families, and our community,” said Commissioner President, Randy Guy. “By offering sandbags and sharing emergency planning resources ahead of time, we’re helping residents take proactive steps before a storm is on the horizon. I encourage everyone to get ready now—don’t wait until it’s too late.”

Hurricane Preparedness Checklist

Make emergency kits: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/kit Home Kit: include a flashlight, batteries, blankets, spare clothing, a battery-operated radio, hygiene supplies, medication, a first aid kit, food that is easy to open and prepare, and clean drinking water. Be sure to consider the needs of your family, including infants and children, the elderly, those with functional needs, and pets.

www.stmaryscountymd.gov/kit Have a plan: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/plan Know Your Zone and plan your evacuation route ahead of time. Identify a safe place to go, and a way to get there, if an evacuation is ordered by local officials. Keep your gas tank full in case you need to evacuate quickly. Discuss with loved ones how you will communicate before, during, and after a potential emergency or severe weather event.

www.stmaryscountymd.gov/plan Sign up for local emergency notifications at : www.stmaryscountymd.gov/CodeRed

: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/CodeRed Hurricane preparedness basics: Secure or bring indoors all outdoor toys, furniture, and items that could be moved by heavy winds; de-clutter drains and gutters; and consider hurricane shutters. Check on your neighbors, friends, and family members, especially if they are elderly and/or have functional needs. Bring your pets indoors during severe weather. Know where the main valves and switches are for gas, water, and electricity – and ensure someone you trust can operate them in case you need to shut them off. Follow the instructions of local emergency management officials.



Knowing what to do before, during, and after an emergency is a critical part of being prepared and may make all the difference, when seconds count.

Learn more about and prepare for potential emergencies at: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/em .