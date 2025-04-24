Shane Profitt to Open for Darius Rucker in Calvert County on July 10th, 2025

The Calvert Marine Museum is thrilled to announce that rising country star SHANE PROFITT will be the opening act for DARIUS RUCKER at the Motto Mortgage Preferred and RE/MAX One Waterside Pavilion on Thursday, July 10, 2025.

A true southern talent with a straight-shooting swagger and barrel-chested voice, Shane Profitt has quickly made a name for himself in Nashville’s country music scene. The 25-year-old Columbia, TN native began his musical journey with just three chords and a dream, and in just a few short years, he’s gone from mowing ditches in his hometown to earning standing ovations at the Grand Ole Opry and rocking sold-out crowds at the Ryman Auditorium.

With a sound deeply rooted in his blue-collar upbringing, Profitt brings his signature mix of feel-good honky-tonk anthems and heartfelt storytelling to the stage. Fans can expect to hear songs like “Still Picks Up,” the Top 15 Country radio hit “How It Oughta Be,” and more as he kicks off an unforgettable night of live music before Darius Rucker takes the stage.

Tickets for the July 10 concert are available now! Don’t miss your chance to experience Shane Profitt and Darius Rucker live at the Calvert Marine Museum. Darius Rucker Tickets | Solomons, MD | Motto Mortgage Preferred • RE/MAX One Waterside Pavilion at CMM

Official Ticket Information: Etix.com is the official ticketing partner of the Waterside Music Series. Tickets for all concerts should only be purchased through the official Etix website. The museum cannot verify the authenticity or validity of tickets purchased through third-party resale sites.

Supporting a Great Cause: Proceeds from the Waterside Music Series support the education and preservation efforts of the Calvert Marine Museum. This event would not be possible without the generous support of the community and many local businesses.

Sponsors include Motto Mortgage Preferred, RE/MAX One, Prince Frederick Ford Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, Riverside Trailers, Quality Built Homes, City Wide Mechanical, Bayside Fire, Sunshine’s Catering, Bozick Distributors, Inc., Natural Green Systems and Lawn and Pest, Garner Exteriors, Blue Heron Bed and Breakfast, Constellation, Sabre Systems, Shore United Bank, Asbury Solomons, Bahr Insurance, J. Calvin Wood, and Bayside Environmental Services.

