Calvert County Farmers Markets Return for 2025 Season with Local Food and More

Calvert County Farmers Markets are back for the 2025 season, offering an abundance of fresh foods and plants from Calvert County’s farmers, bakers and agri-businesses. Patrons can find local produce, bedding plants (vegetables and herbs) and a bounty of other offerings

For those interested in being a vendor at the markets, please visit www.CalvertAg.com/FarmersMarketVendor. For more information on Calvert County’s agricultural community and other updates, visit www.CalvertAg.com or contact the Calvert County Department of Economic Development at 410-535-4583 or [email protected]

Markets will be held on the following schedule:

Tuesdays in Prince Frederick at CalvertHealth Medical Center back parking lot (130 Hospital Road) 2:30-5:30 p.m., April 29 to Nov. 25, 2025

Farmers Market Association market

in Prince Frederick at CalvertHealth Medical Center back parking lot (130 Hospital Road) 2:30-5:30 p.m., April 29 to Nov. 25, 2025 Farmers Market Association market Thursdays in Dunkirk at the entrance of Dunkirk District Park (10750 Southern Maryland Blvd.) 2:30-5:30 p.m., May 22 to Aug. 28, 2025

Farmers Market Association market

in Dunkirk at the entrance of Dunkirk District Park (10750 Southern Maryland Blvd.) 2:30-5:30 p.m., May 22 to Aug. 28, 2025 Farmers Market Association market Saturdays in North Beach at the North Beach Senior Center parking lot (9010 Chesapeake Ave.) 8-11:30 a.m., April 19 to Oct. 25, 2025

Town of North Beach municipal market

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.