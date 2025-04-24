Gale-Bailey Special Education Teacher Georgia Green, Named Nominee for The Washington Post’s Teacher of the Year Program

Georgia Green, a special education teacher at Gale-Bailey Elementary School, was named the 2025 Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) nominee for The Washington Post’s Teacher of the Year Award program.

One of five children born to educators, Green was inspired to go into the field of special education by her brothers — twins who are intellectually disabled.

She came to CCPS in 2018 after teaching in her native Jamaica and Washington, D.C. Green describes herself as a “lifelong learner” who is passionate about coteaching, differentiation and teaching the whole child.

“She approaches each student with patience, empathy and a positive attitude, viewing obstacles as opportunities to support her students further,” Andrew Houghton, a special education teacher at Gale-Bailey, said.



Gale-Bailey’s principal, Tangie Scales, Ed.D., described Green as a “warm demander,”— a teacher who expects a lot from her students, encourages them and helps them reach their goals. Convinced that all students can learn, Green helps them reach their potential by creating a structured classroom. “She has high expectations and knows how to give each of her caseload students the equity and individualized support they need to succeed,” Scales said.

Green recalled a time when she introduced a lesson to her students that called for them to read the historical fiction novel, “Esperanza Rising,” by Pam Munoz Ryan. At first, the students grumbled about having to read the book. But once Green and her co-teachers took turns reading passages aloud and playing snippets of the audiobook, the students became invested in the story.

“Students who struggled with independent reading liked the audio. Students who spoke Spanish as their first language helped with the pronunciation and explanation of Spanish vocabulary in the text; they proudly explained customs mentioned,” Green said. She explained other aspects of the novel such as what a passport was by showing her Jamaican passport. “I shared some of my experiences, allowing students to see similarities and differences to Esperanza’s family’s. This helped them make a connection with what they read.”

The “Esperanza Rising,” lesson allowed Green to strike a parallel with the beliefs that she built her career on. “Every individual is important,” she said. “Like Esperanza, I must get my students to persevere when faced with challenges.”

Parents of Green’s students have seen her influence positively impact their children’s lives. “Mrs. Green has worked closely with my child to develop strategies that have not only improved her academic performance but have also boosted her confidence and fostered a love for learning,” Janelle Love, a parent of a Gale-Bailey student, said. “The patience, care and respect she shows her students are unmatched, and as a parent, it is comforting to know that my child has someone as dedicated as Mrs. Green in her corner.”

Gale-Bailey students appreciate Green’s dedication to their education. “Mrs. Green is helpful because she helps me complete my work,” third-grade student James Mickey, who called Green “awesome,” said. “She tells me that I am a smart kid.”

With nearly 40 years of experience, Green shares her knowledge mentoring two international students and an international teacher. As a member of the Jamaican Association of Maryland, Green shares strategies and resources with other teachers locally and internationally.

She graduated from Mico Teachers College, a teacher training institution, and the University of the West Indies, Mona, both in Jamaica, and earned a master’s in curriculum and instruction from the American College of Education.

Beyond the classroom, Green is the Green Club sponsor at Gale-Bailey and participates in the Positive Behavior Intervention Supports (PBIS) program.



Each year, CCPS honors outstanding teachers in its Teacher of the Year Award program with each school and center nominating a teacher who positively contributes to the school system.

A teacher is named the CCPS Teacher of the Year, while another finalist is named the nominee for The Washington Post’s Teacher of the Year. This year, Alison Cheney, an adaptive physical education teacher at the F.B. Gwynn Educational Center, is the 2025 CCPS Teacher of the Year.

Other finalists for the honor this year include Erin Amore, a second-grade teacher at Dr. James Craik Elementary School, Aparna Joshi, a social studies teacher at St. Charles High School, Sara Keener, a language arts teacher at Piccowaxen Middle School, and Megan Swinea, a science teacher at Indian Head Elementary School.

To read more about the 2025 CCPS Teacher of the Year nominees and finalists, click here.

The Post established its Teacher of the Year Award to recognize teachers who exemplify excellence in the profession. The goal of the award is to honor teaching in excellence, encourage creative and quality instruction, and to contribute to the improvement of education in the metro area.

About CCPS: Charles County Public Schools provides 28,162 students in grades prekindergarten through 12 with an academically challenging education. Located in Southern Maryland, Charles County Public Schools has 38 schools that offer a technologically advanced, progressive and high quality education that builds character, equips for leadership and prepares students for life, careers and higher education.



