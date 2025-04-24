Signed Maryland Legislations on April 22nd, 2025 – Governor Moore “Promotes Public Safety and Criminal Justice”

Governor Wes Moore presided over the second bill signing ceremony of 2025, which included The Expungement Reform Act, a key piece of the Moore-Miller Administration’s legislative agenda.

“The legislation signed strengthens the Moore-Miller Administration’s all-of-the-above approach to public safety while creating pathways to work, wages, and wealth for rehabilitated Marylanders.”

“Our strategy to make Maryland safer has centered on an all-of-the-above approach – prioritizing data, coordination, accountability, rehabilitation, and prevention across all parts of society,” said Gov. Moore. “Today, we continue our work by cracking down on ghost guns, delivering real second chances, and expanding opportunities for expungement. We will continue to drive down crime. And at the same time, we will ensure Marylanders who’ve been successfully rehabilitated aren’t denied access to health care, housing, and employment.”



The Expungement Reform Act, to expand expungement eligibility and open paths to work, wages, and wealth for Marylanders—including returning citizens who have served their time and fulfilled their rehabilitation requirements. The governor championed the legislation to alleviate the lasting impacts of criminal records on rehabilitated Marylanders, including barriers to employment, housing, education, and licensing prospects. The bill expands on the governor’s Executive Clemency Order which pardoned 175,000 Maryland convictions related to the possession of cannabis and represents the largest pardon for misdemeanor cannabis possession charges for any state in the country.

The Second Look Act, to allow certain Marylanders who have served 20 years in prison an opportunity to go before a judge to petition for an appeal of their sentence under the Juvenile Restoration Act. The legislation aims to strengthen accountability and open pathways to rehabilitation for Marylanders—while requiring judges to enforce conditions necessary to promote victim safety and peace of mind.

The Protect Our Federal Workers Act, to realign the Federal Government Shutdown Employee Assistance Loan Fund to assist federal workers impacted by mass layoffs and firings. The legislation expands the fund, allowing impacted federal workers to access interest-free loans in addition to unemployment assistance.Other included signed bills are:

Maryland Agricultural and Resource-Based Industry Development Corporation – Oyster Shucking House Loan Program – Altering a certain loan program to authorize the Maryland Agricultural and Resource-Based Industry Development Corporation to provide loans in an amount up to $25,000 for certain seasonal full-time jobs; and reducing, from 5 years to 3 years, the number of years that a person must have been a licensed seafood dealer in order to be eligible to receive financing under the loan program.

– Altering a certain loan program to authorize the Maryland Agricultural and Resource-Based Industry Development Corporation to provide loans in an amount up to $25,000 for certain seasonal full-time jobs; and reducing, from 5 years to 3 years, the number of years that a person must have been a licensed seafood dealer in order to be eligible to receive financing under the loan program. Calvert County Sheriff Office / Deputy Sheriffs and Correctional Deputies – Collective Bargaining – Providing that full-time deputy sheriffs and correctional deputies at the rank of major and below in the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office have the right to organize and negotiate with the County Administrator of Calvert County and the Calvert County Sheriff with regard to certain wages and employee benefits in a certain manner.

– Providing that full-time deputy sheriffs and correctional deputies at the rank of major and below in the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office have the right to organize and negotiate with the County Administrator of Calvert County and the Calvert County Sheriff with regard to certain wages and employee benefits in a certain manner. St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Corrections – Adding programs, a day reporting program, an in-patient treatment program, and a pretrial release supervision program, that the St. Mary’s County Sheriff is authorized to establish; repealing a requirement that the Sheriff or the Sheriff’s designee collect the earnings of a certain individual participating in a certain program; and authorizing the Sheriff or the Sheriff’s designee to direct an individual participating in a certain program to provide proof that the individual has made payments toward certain obligations.

To view the complete list of bills signed into law today, click here, or visit: https://governor.maryland.gov/ news/Pages/bill-signings.aspx.

