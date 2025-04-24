Police Recover Marijuana, Handgun and Ammunition from Westlake High School Student

Charles County Public Schools Released the following information on Thursday, April 24th, 2025.

“This morning, Westlake High School administrators observed a student smelling strongly of marijuana upon arrival to school. Administrators investigated and found the student had marijuana, paraphernalia, a handgun and ammunition.

The items were confiscated, and police are conducting an investigation.

Westlake students, staff and parents have been notified of the investigation. The school is operating as normal.”

There were no threats of violence as part of this event and the gun was not displayed.

Police say additional details will be provided when available.