UPDATE: Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Mechanicsville Crash That Sends Two to Trauma Center

UPDATE @ 6:53 P.M.: Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack are investigating the collision.

Preliminary investigation found a two-vehicle collision with all three patients trapped and unresponsive.

EMS pronounced the operator of one vehicle deceased on scene a short time after their arrival.

The operator and passenger of the second vehicle were extricated in under 16 minutes, with both patients being flown to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center by Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 2 with life-threatening injuries.

Multiple lanes of Three Notch Road will remain closed for the next 2+ hours. Police and MDOT SHA remain on scene to assist with the road closures.



All lanes of Three Notch Road closed for helicopters to land.

UPDATE: 6:10 P.M.: Southbound Lanes of Three Notch Road are CLOSED – Three victims are trapped, one has been pronounced deceased on scene by EMS.

On Thursday, April 24, 2025, at approximately 5:58 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Mount Zion Church Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with subjects trapped and unconscious.

While fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene, 911 Dispatchers advised police and an EMT was on scene reporting three subjects trapped with multiple priority patients.

Two helicopters were requested to pre-launch and land at the scene.

Crews arrived on the scene to report two vehicles off the roadway and confirmed multiple trapped and unconscious.

Firefighters from Mechanicsville and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department are operating on the scene – expect extended delays and avoid the area.

Police will be investigating the motor vehicle collision and conduct reconstruction.