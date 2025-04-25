It is with profound grief and sadness that we announce the death of Geoffrey William Hamilton, 41 of Waldorf, MD. He was a beloved brother, father and friend who unexpectedly passed away in the early hours of April 8th, 2025.

Born on June 27th, 1983 to the late James and Sherri Hamilton, he was their only son out of four children. He is survived by his children, Paislee and Tatum; his sisters Kelle Hamilton, Melissa (Robert) Roland and Sarah (Joshua Lew) Hamilton; and his nieces and nephews, Logan, Raegan, Charlotte, Henry, Annabella, Madelynn, Evelyn and Jameson. He was predeceased by his parents James and Sherri; and his niece Mariah.

In his youth, Geoff attended Thomas Stone High School. He spent time in the electrical trade, then tried his hand as a painter and a landscaper before settling back into the electrical trade. He was a member of the IBEW Local 26 Union for over 10 years.

Geoff loved spending time with his friends and family. He had a great sense of humor and a beautiful smile. He was amazing at doing impressions and impersonations, which kept us all laughing. He enjoyed cooking and making new recipes. Geoff was a life long Washington Redskins fan. He spent many Sundays watching football with his family. Like a true Marylander Geoff loved crabs. Crab feasts will not be the same without him and his infectious laugh. Geoff shared his love of crab feasts with his children. He spent many weekends taking his daughter out for special lunch dates and adventures.

Geoff’s family and friends will remember him for his kind and caring nature, his sense of humor, and his ability to make people feel special. His passing has left a void in the hearts of his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A Celebration of Life will be held in honor of Geoff on Saturday, May 3rd 2025 from 12-3pm at Calvary Gospel Church, 11150 Berry Road Waldorf, MD. There has been an outpouring of requests to donate towards his funeral services. With our sincere gratitude donations may be made via Venmo @Brittany-Hamilton-40.