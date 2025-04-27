Former Prince George’s County Fire Chief Benjamin Barksdale Jr., Passes Away

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department Release:

It is with profound sadness that the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department announces the passing of former Fire Chief, Benjamin M. Barksdale, Jr.

Chief Barksdale served our community and this department with distinction for eight years, holding positions of Deputy Fire Chief, Chief Deputy, and was appointed as Prince George’s County’s 12th Fire Chief on June 6, 2017.

As we grieve this tremendous loss, let us also celebrate the life of a remarkable leader who dedicated himself to protecting our community. We will continue to carry forward Chief Barksdale’s legacy through our commitment to service and excellence.

Please join the PGFD in keeping Chief Barksdale’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.

We ask that all concerned be respectful of the family’s privacy during this time of grief. Details concerning funeral arrangements will be provided when appropriate.



Today, we learned of the passing of Benji Barksdale. Benji began his fire service career with Spelter FD serving 7 years with our department. Benji knew this was his calling and wanted to pursue a career in the fire service.

Benji served as Assistant Fire Chief with Arlington Fire Department in VA, Chief of Prince George County Maryland and Chief of Orlando Fire Department in Florida. Benji served on 9/11 as Battalion Chief at the Pentagon when American Airlines flight 77 was highjacked and deliberately flown into the building. 64 people on board the plane and 125 inside the Pentagon lost their lives that day. Benji pulled a 48 straight hour shift.

Benji also won the 2001 National Firefighter Combat Challenge held in Memphis Tennessee setting a world record of 1 minute and 34 seconds in the Chiefs division. That record would not be broken for over 4 years.

Spelter FD along with all of your mutual aid brothers want to thank you and salute you. Rest easy friend and job well done.

