Photos & Pride: Reliving the Joy of St. Mary’s Special Olympics Spring Games

Special Olympics Maryland-St. Mary’s County would like to thank Ryken High School for hosting the annual Spring Games.

A special thanks goes out to the businesses, Sheriff’s Office, County and State Officials, and the NAS Patuxent River personnel that each year come out and support these individuals with intellectual disabilities both in school and in the community program of Special Olympics.

A very special thanks to all those volunteers that continue to support the Special Olympics year round as coaches, unified partners that helps keep these sports going.

People Like Marcia Bald, James Hawkins, and Donald Bewick to name a few are big contributors of their time that make sure that Spring Games is a success each and every year.

See all of our photos from the event HERE and look for your friends and loved ones in our images.

