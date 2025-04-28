Leonardtown Man Arrested for Violating Protective Order

Thomas Roy King, 33, of Leonardtown, is facing multiple charges after violating an active protective order, according to court documents filed by the Maryland State Police.

On April 15, 2025, at approximately 5:13 p.m., Trooper Phelps from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to a disturbance report at a residence on Archer Street in Leonardtown. Upon arrival, Trooper Phelps spoke with an adult female complainant who stated that King was inside the residence in violation of a protective order.

The complainant explained that her daughter, who resides at the home, had an active protective order against the man identified as Thomas Roy King. According to court records, while at the residence, King allegedly opened the bedroom door of the protected individual, a violation of the conditions outlined in the order.

Trooper Phelps located King in the kitchen of the home eating a bowl of cereal. After verifying King’s identity through a photo check and confirmation from emergency dispatch, Trooper Phelps reviewed the protective order, which prohibited King from contacting or harassing the protected individual and from entering her residence.

As a result, Thomas Roy King was arrested and charged with two counts of Violation of a Protective Order, both classified as misdemeanors under Maryland law. He was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, where he was held without bond following a bail review on April 17, 2025.

The court records indicate King waived his right to an attorney during his initial appearance. A trial date has been set for May 19, 2025, at the St. Mary’s County District Court in Leonardtown.

This case remains open, and King is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

