Florida Woman Arrested for Burglary After Entering Prince Frederick Home

A Miami Beach woman was arrested earlier this month after allegedly entering a residence without permission in Calvert County, according to court documents filed in the District Court for Calvert County.

Yulia Gennadyevna Uvarova, 34, of Miami Beach, Florida, was charged with one count of fourth-degree burglary following an incident on April 1, 2025.

Deputy First Class Ashley Aley of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for trespassing around 3:07 p.m. at a home located on Sixes Road in Prince Frederick. Upon arrival, DFC Aley made contact with an adult female resident who stated that Uvarova had entered the property and walked into the home uninvited. The resident further informed authorities that Uvarova refused to leave when asked.

The homeowner, who was not present at the time, later confirmed through witnesses that Uvarova had opened the closed door and entered the residence. One of the individuals inside the home, a painter working on the property, told law enforcement that Uvarova asked for a phone number of an individual she was seeking.

According to court documents, Uvarova does not reside at the Sixes Road address.

Following the investigation, DFC Aley arrested Uvarova and transported her to the Calvert County Detention Center. She was later released on her own recognizance.

The charge of fourth-degree burglary is classified as a misdemeanor under Maryland law. If convicted, Uvarova could face up to three years in prison.

