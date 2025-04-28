St. Mary’s County Museums Offer Free Admission for Moms on Mother’s Day

On Mother’s Day, May 11, 2025, St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum in Piney Point, will offer free museum admission for moms during normal operating hours, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please note regular admission prices apply to others with the party:

St. Clement’s Island Museum: $3 for adults, $1.50 for children (6-18), $2 for seniors and military, and free for those 5 and under. St. Clement’s Island Water Taxi rides are not included in this promotion. Water taxi rides are $7 per person (all ages) and this price includes museum admission.

Piney Point Lighthouse Museum: $7 for adults, $3.50 for children (6-18), seniors and military, and free for those 5 and under.

Old Jail Museum & Leonardtown Visitor Center: always free admission for all!

The Museum Stores at all three locations are open daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and showcase a broad assortment of unique items – from books to jewelry, to children’s products, home accessories, and offerings from local artisans and authors, there is something for everyone.

For more information on hours of operation, programs, events, admission prices, and more, follow our museums on Facebook at:

St. Clement’s Island Museum: Facebook.com/SCIMuseum

Piney Point Lighthouse Museum: Facebook.com/1836Light

Old Jail Museum & Visitor Center: Facebook.com/TheOldJailMuseum