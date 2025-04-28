Man Pays Off Credit Card Balance Thanks to Pick 5 Win

Upper Marlboro man wins $50,000 prize using credit card balance as numbers

Isn’t it ironic? A Prince George’s County man uses the five numbers from his credit card balance to play on a Pick 5 ticket – and wins $50,000 – enough to pay off that balance and then some.

The friendly Upper Marlboro man enjoys playing Lottery games and chatting it up with friends at Moore’s Country Store. He was doing just that on April 17 when he decided to play 14432 straight for $1 for that day’s midday and evening Pick 5 drawings.

“One day I was looking at my credit card balance and thought it sure would be nice to be able to pay this off,” said the winner. “So, I played the balance and said a prayer.”



And, as luck would have it, those exact numbers, 14432, came out straight in the Pick 5 midday drawing which brings a $50,000 prize. Now he has more than enough to pay off his debt.

The retired federal employee, who also won a Pick 5 top prize in 2023, realized his win later that evening when checking the numbers on the Maryland Lottery’s website.

“I was pretty sure that was my number,” said the winner. “It was too good to be true.”

The big winner immediately shared the news with his wife, who accompanied him to claim the prize on April 24.

“I was very happy for him,” she shared.

It comes as no surprise what the winner plans to do with his $50,000 win. He told Lottery officials that he will indeed pay off his credit card and also use some for home improvements.

Sharing in this moment is Moore’s Country Store at 10104 Croom Road in Upper Marlboro, where the winning ticket was purchased. The store receives a bonus of $500, equal to 1% of the prize total.