Calvert County’s Homeless Service Board to Host Community Resource Fair on Friday, May 2nd, 2025

Calvert County’s Homeless Service Board will host a Community Resource Fair to connect community members with multiple services at one convenient location.

The event will take place on Friday, May 2, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the College of Southern Maryland Prince Frederick Campus, located at 115 J. W. Williams Road in Prince Frederick.

More than 50 local agencies and service providers will be there to help. Attendees can connect to resources related to housing, utilities, employment, family needs, veteran resources, transportation, food, medical and personal care, legal services and vital records.

Attendees can also win giveaways. LifeStyles of Maryland Inc. will provide free shuttle services from various locations. For transportation arrangements, call 301-609-9900, ext. 602.

The Community Resource Fair is sponsored by the Calvert County Homeless Service Board, the Nonprofit Institute at the College of Southern Maryland, the Southern Maryland Local Homeless Coalition, and the Calvert County Department of Community Resources.

For more information, including transportation options, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/CommunityResourceFair.

For additional information contact the Calvert County Department of Community Resources at [email protected] or call 410-535-1600, ext. 8803.

