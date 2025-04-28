Charles County Public Schools and Board of Education Hosting Virtual Town Hall Meeting on School Safety on May 6th, 2025

Now is the time to voice your concerns, questions and opinions.

The Board of Education of Charles County and Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) are hosting a virtual Town Hall on Tuesday, May 6, at 7 p.m. through Zoom. The event is open to the public. Attendees must have an active Zoom account to join.

To access the Town Hall through Zoom, use the link below. The topic of the Town Hall is school safety.

https://ccboe.zoom.us/j/84468746129?pwd=KbJD8W2GpcYVbQ2XMnMmvoLP7bpmro.1

The Town Hall will also stream live on the CCPS website at www.ccboe.com. Parents, staff, students and community members are encouraged to attend to ask questions or provide comments about school safety. Participants will be able to provide comments and ask questions in the Zoom chat. A Spanish interpreter will be present.

Questions, comments and/or other ideas shared at the Town Hall should reference education-related topics. Questions or comments can also be submitted in advance through the form linked below. The form closes at noon, Monday, May 5. The Board and CCPS staff may address submissions during the Town Hall as time permits.

Submit a question/comment